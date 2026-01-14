Punjab's Promising Path: AAP's Commitment to Women's Financial Empowerment

In a strong statement of commitment, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced his administration's plan to fulfill the Aam Aadmi Party's election pledge of providing Rs 1,000 monthly to every woman in the state. Addressing a state-level gathering from the Maghi Mela in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Mann emphasized the AAP's dedication to delivering on its promises.

Mann took the opportunity to address criticisms from opposition parties, who have lambasted the AAP for making unrealistic promises during their campaign. He countered that the AAP's efforts in governance, reflected in initiatives like job creation and the recruitment of police personnel, demonstrate their sincerity.

The Chief Minister detailed various accomplishments, such as securing jobs for over 63,000 youths without corruption and initiating infrastructure improvements, including road development and new public libraries. Despite opposition, Mann assured that the AAP would continue its focus on pro-people policies that have started reversing Punjab's brain drain.

(With inputs from agencies.)