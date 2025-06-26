Reviving Ties: India and Canada's Path to Partnership
India is aiming to strengthen its partnership with Canada across various sectors such as trade, energy, and mobility following a diplomatic strain. This effort comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s productive discussion with Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, succeeding past tensions over the Hardeep Singh Nijjar case and diplomatic expulsions.
India is making strides toward revitalizing its relationship with Canada, focusing on sectors such as trade, energy, and mobility. This development follows productive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the G7 summit.
The dialogue between the two leaders signals a move beyond the strained ties resulting from the controversy surrounding pro-Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing. Past allegations by former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about India's involvement led to diplomatic tensions and expulsions.
Both sides are now committed to a constructive partnership, marked by commitments to restore senior-level ministerial engagements among other initiatives to rebuild trust and momentum in bilateral relations. Key to this renewed effort is the plan to formally return envoys to respective capitals, signifying a thaw in relations.
