Reviving Ties: India and Canada's Path to Partnership

India is making strides toward revitalizing its relationship with Canada, focusing on sectors such as trade, energy, and mobility. This development follows productive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the G7 summit.

The dialogue between the two leaders signals a move beyond the strained ties resulting from the controversy surrounding pro-Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing. Past allegations by former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about India's involvement led to diplomatic tensions and expulsions.

Both sides are now committed to a constructive partnership, marked by commitments to restore senior-level ministerial engagements among other initiatives to rebuild trust and momentum in bilateral relations. Key to this renewed effort is the plan to formally return envoys to respective capitals, signifying a thaw in relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)