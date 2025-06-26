Left Menu

Fraudulent Doctor Jailed in Odisha: A Web of Deception Uncovered

A court in Odisha's Jajpur district sentenced Sayed Ishaan Bukhari from Jammu and Kashmir to five years in prison for fraud. Bukhari impersonated as a doctor and government official, deceiving people with forged documents. Police arrested him in December 2023, uncovering numerous forged credentials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:16 IST
Fraudulent Doctor Jailed in Odisha: A Web of Deception Uncovered
fraud case
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Jammu and Kashmir, Sayed Ishaan Bukhari, has been sentenced to five years in rigorous imprisonment by a court in Odisha's Jajpur district for a fraud case.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class in Chandikhole convicted Bukhari, aged 37, based on evidence from 18 witnesses and 130 documents. He was arrested in December 2023 during a raid conducted by the Special Task Force and local police.

Bukhari falsely posed as a neuro specialist, army doctor, and government officer, cheating the public with forged certificates from institutions like Cornel University, USA. The investigation seized multiple falsified documents and identity cards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025