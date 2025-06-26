Fraudulent Doctor Jailed in Odisha: A Web of Deception Uncovered

A man from Jammu and Kashmir, Sayed Ishaan Bukhari, has been sentenced to five years in rigorous imprisonment by a court in Odisha's Jajpur district for a fraud case.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class in Chandikhole convicted Bukhari, aged 37, based on evidence from 18 witnesses and 130 documents. He was arrested in December 2023 during a raid conducted by the Special Task Force and local police.

Bukhari falsely posed as a neuro specialist, army doctor, and government officer, cheating the public with forged certificates from institutions like Cornel University, USA. The investigation seized multiple falsified documents and identity cards.

(With inputs from agencies.)