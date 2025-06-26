Fraudulent Doctor Jailed in Odisha: A Web of Deception Uncovered
A court in Odisha's Jajpur district sentenced Sayed Ishaan Bukhari from Jammu and Kashmir to five years in prison for fraud. Bukhari impersonated as a doctor and government official, deceiving people with forged documents. Police arrested him in December 2023, uncovering numerous forged credentials.
A man from Jammu and Kashmir, Sayed Ishaan Bukhari, has been sentenced to five years in rigorous imprisonment by a court in Odisha's Jajpur district for a fraud case.
The Judicial Magistrate First Class in Chandikhole convicted Bukhari, aged 37, based on evidence from 18 witnesses and 130 documents. He was arrested in December 2023 during a raid conducted by the Special Task Force and local police.
Bukhari falsely posed as a neuro specialist, army doctor, and government officer, cheating the public with forged certificates from institutions like Cornel University, USA. The investigation seized multiple falsified documents and identity cards.
