Court Orders Massive Tree Plantation for Delinquent Police Officer

The High Court of Madhya Pradesh has imposed an unusual penalty on a police officer for failing to deliver a court notice to a rape victim on time. The officer, stationed in Satna district, is mandated to plant 1,000 saplings within two months as recompense.

This ruling was issued by a division bench composed of Justices Vivek Agarwal and A K Singh, who directed Ravendra Dwivedi, the station house officer (SHO) of City Kotwali Police Station, to carry out the plantation between July 1 and August 31, 2025. The costs incurred will be borne by the officer.

The court's decision comes in light of the officer's apology for the delay. In addition to the action against SHO Dwivedi, compliance will be verified through photographic evidence and GPS tracking, ensuring the trees' survival for at least a year.

