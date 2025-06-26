Left Menu

Devinder Singh Kalyan Appointed as Haryana's State Election Commissioner

Devinder Singh Kalyan, a retired Indian Revenue Service officer, has been appointed as Haryana's State Election Commissioner. Kalyan, brother of Haryana assembly speaker and BJP MLA Harvinder Kalyan, recently concluded his government service. The Haryana government officially announced his appointment on Thursday.

In a significant appointment, Devinder Singh Kalyan, a retired Indian Revenue Service officer, has been named the new State Election Commissioner of Haryana.

Kalyan, who is the brother of the current Haryana assembly speaker and BJP MLA Harvinder Kalyan, is stepping into this prestigious role following his retirement.

The Haryana government released the official appointment order on Thursday, marking a new chapter in Kalyan's career.

