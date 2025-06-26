Devinder Singh Kalyan Appointed as Haryana's State Election Commissioner

In a significant appointment, Devinder Singh Kalyan, a retired Indian Revenue Service officer, has been named the new State Election Commissioner of Haryana.

Kalyan, who is the brother of the current Haryana assembly speaker and BJP MLA Harvinder Kalyan, is stepping into this prestigious role following his retirement.

The Haryana government released the official appointment order on Thursday, marking a new chapter in Kalyan's career.

(With inputs from agencies.)