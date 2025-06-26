Left Menu

US Updates Travel Advisory for India: Highlights Security Concerns

The US has updated its travel advisory for India, urging increased caution due to rising crime and terrorism concerns. While the advisory highlights violent crimes, including sexual assault at tourist sites, the warning level remains unchanged at level 2. Limited emergency support is noted for rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:56 IST
  • India

The United States has updated its travel advisory for India, emphasizing heightened vigilance due to escalating crime, notably rape, and terrorism-related activities. Despite this, the advisory level stays at level 2, a status it has consistently held for several years.

The June 16 advisory specifically points out increased caution, advising against travel to parts of central and eastern India. It cites limited emergency service availability in rural regions stretching from eastern Maharashtra through western West Bengal.

The advisory also warns against travel to Jammu and Kashmir, except for eastern Ladakh and Leh, due to persistent terrorism and civil unrest issues. The Ministry of External Affairs in India acknowledges the update, repeating that such advisories are routine based on each country's assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

