US Updates Travel Advisory for India: Highlights Security Concerns

The United States has updated its travel advisory for India, emphasizing heightened vigilance due to escalating crime, notably rape, and terrorism-related activities. Despite this, the advisory level stays at level 2, a status it has consistently held for several years.

The June 16 advisory specifically points out increased caution, advising against travel to parts of central and eastern India. It cites limited emergency service availability in rural regions stretching from eastern Maharashtra through western West Bengal.

The advisory also warns against travel to Jammu and Kashmir, except for eastern Ladakh and Leh, due to persistent terrorism and civil unrest issues. The Ministry of External Affairs in India acknowledges the update, repeating that such advisories are routine based on each country's assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)