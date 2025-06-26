Left Menu

UN Rights Chief Calls for Sri Lanka's Domestic Accountability Reform

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, emphasized the importance of Sri Lanka's domestic accountability in handling human rights issues. Speaking in Colombo, he highlighted the need for national processes to gain international support and trust from victims, pushing for the repeal of restrictive laws.

26-06-2025
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, underscored the necessity of a credible domestic accountability mechanism in Sri Lanka, complemented by international support. Türk made the remarks concluding his three-day tour in Sri Lanka, addressing various stakeholders and the media.

During his visit, he met with Sri Lanka's President, Prime Minister, and other government leaders, emphasizing the state's responsibility for accountability and the crucial role of international support. ''There's a genuine openness to tackling these complex issues,'' he remarked, citing productive dialogues with political and religious leaders.

Türk highlighted the looming need to repeal the Prevention of Terrorism Act and the newly enacted Online Safety Act, ensuring civil liberties and rights are properly upheld. He pledged the UN's continued assistance to support the island nation's journey towards reconciliation and justice.

