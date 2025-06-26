Main Suspect in Kamlesh Danu Murder Case Captured
The primary suspect in Kamlesh Danu's murder in Dharchula, Chandu Khair, was arrested in Uttarakhand after evading capture by fleeing to Nepal. The police, assisted by the Special Operations Group, continue to search for two additional suspects. They are investigating the murder's motive and have coordinated with Nepalese authorities.
The police managed a significant breakthrough on Thursday, arresting the prime suspect in Kamlesh Danu's murder case. The accused, Chandu Khair, was captured in a village close to Tanakpur in Champawat district, following an intensive manhunt by the Special Operations Group, according to official sources.
Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police, Rekha Yadav, stated that Khair had been evading arrest since the brutal murder of 23-year-old Kamlesh Danu on June 7. The victim was violently stabbed to death, his body later discovered with multiple wounds. The police are still investigating the motive behind this heinous crime.
Following a complaint lodged by Danu's father on June 8, an FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Yadav revealed that CCTV footage played a crucial role in nabbing Khair. Authorities are focusing on apprehending two other suspects, Sachin Nabiyal and Ramesh Raipa, who reportedly fled to Nepal after the crime but might have returned to India due to financial constraints. Coordination with Nepalese officials is underway to bring them to justice.
