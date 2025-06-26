Left Menu

Main Suspect in Kamlesh Danu Murder Case Captured

The primary suspect in Kamlesh Danu's murder in Dharchula, Chandu Khair, was arrested in Uttarakhand after evading capture by fleeing to Nepal. The police, assisted by the Special Operations Group, continue to search for two additional suspects. They are investigating the murder's motive and have coordinated with Nepalese authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:33 IST
  • India

The police managed a significant breakthrough on Thursday, arresting the prime suspect in Kamlesh Danu's murder case. The accused, Chandu Khair, was captured in a village close to Tanakpur in Champawat district, following an intensive manhunt by the Special Operations Group, according to official sources.

Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police, Rekha Yadav, stated that Khair had been evading arrest since the brutal murder of 23-year-old Kamlesh Danu on June 7. The victim was violently stabbed to death, his body later discovered with multiple wounds. The police are still investigating the motive behind this heinous crime.

Following a complaint lodged by Danu's father on June 8, an FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Yadav revealed that CCTV footage played a crucial role in nabbing Khair. Authorities are focusing on apprehending two other suspects, Sachin Nabiyal and Ramesh Raipa, who reportedly fled to Nepal after the crime but might have returned to India due to financial constraints. Coordination with Nepalese officials is underway to bring them to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

