Tragedy Strikes Kushinagar: A Deadly Confrontation

In a shocking incident, a man identified as Jaagu Nishad was fatally stabbed in Kushinagar district on Thursday. The killing occurred after he confronted a person involved in assaulting his younger brother, Umashankar.

The altercation began when Umashankar was attacked by a group, including Prince Nishad, who reportedly attempted to rob him. Jaagu, seeking justice for his brother, approached Prince's residence with several villagers to demand an explanation.

During the ensuing confrontation, Prince allegedly used a knife to repeatedly stab Jaagu, who succumbed to his injuries. The police intervened to prevent further violence and have since registered a case, with investigations underway, as stated by Additional Superintendent of Police Nivesh Katiyar.

