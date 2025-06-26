Fugitive Gang Member Karan Apprehended After Years on the Run

A 28-year-old gang member of the notorious Vicky Takker group has finally been captured after evading law enforcement for years. Identified as Karan, he was wanted in connection with a 2019 armed robbery and murder case in Delhi.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Harsh Indora, explained that Karan initially faced arrest for allegedly stabbing a man named Naresh to death during a robbery incident in Begampur. Four men reportedly entered Naresh's residence, demanded valuables, and killed him when he resisted, fleeing with cash and mobile phones.

After receiving interim bail in 2024, Karan fled and was declared a proclaimed offender in early 2025. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended him near the Shastri Park Metro Station, ending his flight from justice. Karan joined the gang at a young age, coming from Paschim Puri, with police noting his early criminal engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)