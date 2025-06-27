Mexico's Banking Regulator Intervenes Amid U.S. Sanctions

Mexico's banking regulator announced on Thursday it is temporarily taking over management of three financial institutions: CIBanco, Intercam Banco, and Vector Casa de Bolsa. This intervention follows U.S. sanctions against these entities over alleged money laundering activities linked to organized crime.

The U.S. Treasury's sanctions prohibit certain transactions with these banks under new fentanyl-related rules, effectively disconnecting them from the U.S. financial system. Mexican officials have rebuffed the accusations, claiming no evidence has been provided by the U.S.

The impact of these sanctions, particularly if any of these medium-sized banks face significant trouble, could be substantial due to their interconnectedness with both Mexican and U.S. banking sectors. However, Mexico's banking association asserts that the overall financial system remains stable.

