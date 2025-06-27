UN Expert Warns of Serious Electoral Delays Ahead of 2025 CAR Elections

The National Elections Authority (ANE) of the Central African Republic (CAR) is facing critical institutional and operational challenges that could derail the upcoming legislative, presidential, and long-delayed local elections, according to Yao Agbetse, the UN Independent Expert on the human rights situation in CAR.

Despite extensive support from national authorities and international partners, the ANE remains hindered by what Agbetse described as “persistent internal dysfunction,” which is significantly compromising the electoral timeline and threatening the legitimacy of the 2025 elections.

Constitutional Deadlines Under Threat

CAR’s 2025 elections are bound by strict constitutional deadlines, with the first round of presidential and legislative elections scheduled for 28 December 2025. However, Agbetse warned that the pace of preparations makes it unlikely these critical deadlines will be met.

“Despite repeated assurances by senior ANE officials, the ability to conduct elections on the scheduled date of 31 August 2025 for local polls and 28 December 2025 for national polls remains doubtful,” said Agbetse.

He emphasized that delays in producing even a provisional electoral register raise serious concerns about the credibility and transparency of the process. As of late June 2025, the ANE had failed to publish the definitive electoral list, which was due on 29 May 2025 to allow the government to issue a decree convening the electorate by 4 June 2025.

Local Elections: Key to Governance and Peace

Local elections, originally slated for 2022, have been postponed multiple times, undermining trust in the electoral process and delaying key governance reforms. Agbetse highlighted their importance as foundational to transitional justice, state reconstruction, and community-level reconciliation in a country recovering from decades of conflict.

“Local elections are not just about representation; they are vital for restoring local governance, reinforcing peacebuilding, and implementing transitional justice mechanisms,” he stated.

He noted the repeated delays as damaging to both institutional credibility and to the broader peace process, especially in rural regions where central government authority remains limited.

Gender and Electoral Violence: A Mounting Concern

To its credit, the ANE has attempted to address specific electoral challenges. It organized a high-level dialogue on 16–17 May 2025 to confront violence against women during election periods. However, Agbetse stressed that such efforts, while welcome, “do not prevent objective concerns about the overall direction and execution of the electoral process.”

The threat of gender-based political violence, combined with the absence of clear operational planning, adds further complexity to an already fragile environment.

Budgetary and Technical Shortfalls

The current electoral budget, according to Agbetse, only covers the local elections, leaving critical funding gaps just six months ahead of the presidential and legislative polls. The expert called for an urgent reassessment of financial planning, noting that many logistical elements—such as contracting suppliers, training staff, and deploying technical systems—remain either unaddressed or underfunded.

Further complicating matters is the derogation law passed on 17 May 2025, which temporarily suspends Article 18 of the Electoral Code, a move that Agbetse sees as indicative of the legal and structural hurdles confronting the ANE.

Risks to Electoral Integrity and Trust

Agbetse warned that unless the electoral register is finalized by 28 September 2025, CAR will be unable to meet its constitutional obligations. With technical preparations far behind schedule, this could trigger a constitutional crisis, undermine voter trust, and escalate political tensions.

“At the current pace, these deadlines are unlikely to be met, undermining confidence in the process. Swift action is essential,” Agbetse warned.

Recommendations and Call for International Support

To mitigate the unfolding crisis, Agbetse urged a comprehensive institutional overhaul of the ANE and its decentralized structures. He called for:

Technical and strategic capacity-building to manage the elections effectively.

Transparent internal governance reforms to regain public confidence.

A realistic, consensual electoral calendar that reflects operational realities.

Robust international support, including financial, logistical, and technical assistance.

He appealed to the international community, including the United Nations, African Union, and regional partners, to bolster CAR’s democratic institutions and ensure that the elections are peaceful, credible, inclusive, and aligned with international standards.

A Crucial Crossroads for CAR’s Democracy

The stakes could not be higher for the Central African Republic. The 2025 elections represent not just a democratic milestone, but a test of the country’s commitment to rebuilding its institutions, strengthening rule of law, and healing the wounds of conflict.

Without urgent and coordinated intervention, the risk of political regression and societal instability looms large.