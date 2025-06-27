Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Urges Permanent Solution to India-China Border Dispute

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the need for a permanent solution to the India-China border dispute during a meeting with China's Dong Jun. The discussions, held at the SCO defence ministers' meeting, aimed at reducing tensions and fostering dialogue between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 12:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged China to seek a "permanent solution" to their longstanding border dispute. Singh laid out his appeal during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Dong Jun, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers' summit in Qingdao. The ongoing border issue, which has been a point of contention for decades, was addressed with a focus on developing a structured roadmap for resolution, according to India's defence ministry's official statement.

This proactive approach marks a departure from New Delhi's previous calls for an early resolution, highlighting a shift towards a more assertive stance. Singh underscored the importance of rejuvenating dialogue mechanisms to demarcate the contested border in the Himalayas, where the two countries share a 3,800 km frontier. A violent clash in 2020 had escalated tensions, resulting in casualties on both sides.

The meeting also emphasized bridging the trust deficit post-2020 standoff and progressing on key military objectives, including disengagement and de-escalation. Both nations have recently agreed to resume direct air services, showcasing their intent to mend bilateral ties. Despite enthusiastic diplomatic rhetoric, the SCO defence ministers failed to release a joint statement due to a lack of consensus on mentioning "terrorism."

(With inputs from agencies.)

