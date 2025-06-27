Left Menu

Gujarat High Court Extends Temporary Bail for Asaram

The Gujarat High Court extended Asaram's temporary bail until July 7 due to procedural delays in submitting documents. Asaram, who is serving a life sentence for rape, was initially granted bail on medical grounds. His lawyer cited delays in document submission due to the Jodhpur High Court process.

Updated: 27-06-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:46 IST
The Gujarat High Court has granted an extension for the temporary bail of Asaram, a self-styled godman serving a life sentence for rape. The court's decision, made by Justices Ilesh Vora and Sandeep Bhatt, extends his bail until July 7.

Originally granted on March 28 for three months, the temporary bail aims to accommodate procedural delays. Asaram's legal representative highlighted the lost 10 days post-bail due to the need to secure orders from the Jodhpur High Court, which delayed his release until April 7.

The court acknowledged the ongoing process of obtaining necessary documentation from NALSA and decided to grant the extension. Asaram, convicted of multiple rape charges, initially received a split verdict from the high court before a third judge ruled for temporary bail. The extension will allow his lawyer to submit vital documents in the continued plea hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

