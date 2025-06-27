Illegal Old-Age Home Raid Uncovers Disturbing Conditions

A police raid on an illegal old-age home in Noida has revealed shocking and inhumane conditions for its 42 elderly residents. The raid, which took place on Thursday with the presence of the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission and State Welfare Department, uncovered distressing scenes including women being forcibly tied up and many residents found without clothing.

Meenakshi Bharala, a member of the women's commission, identified the facility, Anand Niketan Vridha Seva Ashram, as operating unlawfully at C-5, Sector 55. She revealed that some elderly individuals were locked away in basement-like rooms and found in degrading states. "This old age home is completely illegal," Bharala asserted, as efforts began to move the residents to sanctioned facilities.

The state welfare department plans to relocate three individuals to a government-run old-age home by Friday, with the others set to follow within five days. The administration will seal the illegal establishment to prevent further abuse and ensure the safety of vulnerable residents.