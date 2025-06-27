Left Menu

Illegal Old-Age Home Raid Uncovers Disturbing Conditions

Authorities rescued 42 elderly individuals from an illegal old-age home in Noida, uncovering appalling conditions including tied-up women and residents without clothes. The illegal facility is set to be sealed, and residents will be relocated to government-approved homes. The police conducted the raid alongside state welfare officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 27-06-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:48 IST
Illegal Old-Age Home Raid Uncovers Disturbing Conditions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A police raid on an illegal old-age home in Noida has revealed shocking and inhumane conditions for its 42 elderly residents. The raid, which took place on Thursday with the presence of the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission and State Welfare Department, uncovered distressing scenes including women being forcibly tied up and many residents found without clothing.

Meenakshi Bharala, a member of the women's commission, identified the facility, Anand Niketan Vridha Seva Ashram, as operating unlawfully at C-5, Sector 55. She revealed that some elderly individuals were locked away in basement-like rooms and found in degrading states. "This old age home is completely illegal," Bharala asserted, as efforts began to move the residents to sanctioned facilities.

The state welfare department plans to relocate three individuals to a government-run old-age home by Friday, with the others set to follow within five days. The administration will seal the illegal establishment to prevent further abuse and ensure the safety of vulnerable residents.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025