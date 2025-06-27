Supreme Court Demands Compensation for Delayed Release in UP
The Uttar Pradesh government compensated a man with Rs 5 lakh after his release from prison was delayed by 28 days post-bail. The delay, linked to the anti-conversion law's administrative oversight, was criticized by the Supreme Court, emphasizing the importance of liberty.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government has compensated a man with Rs 5 lakh after a delayed release from prison, despite being granted bail. The Supreme Court was critical of the 28-day delay, highlighting the importance of personal liberty.
The man, accused under the anti-conversion law, was granted bail on April 29, but only released on June 24. The delay was attributed to the absence of a specific legal reference in the bail order. The Supreme Court emphasized that liberty is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution.
An inquiry was ordered to investigate the delay, focusing on the administrative oversight. The case has been further complicated by legal technicalities involving the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, which played a role in the man's initially delayed release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
