Urgent Call for Justice: NCW Demands Swift Probe into Kolkata College Student's Gang Rape

The National Commission for Women urged the Kolkata Police for a prompt investigation into the gang-rape of a college student. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar emphasized necessary medical, psychological, and legal support for the victim, following the arrest of three accused individuals connected to the June 25 incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called upon the Kolkata Police to swiftly investigate a disturbing gang-rape incident involving a college student in the city. The NCW expressed grave concern and demanded a time-bound probe to ensure justice.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar communicated with the Commissioner of Police, urging immediate action and highlighting the need for comprehensive support for the victim, including medical and legal assistance as well as compensation under relevant laws.

The police confirmed the arrest of three individuals involved in the crime, which reportedly took place on the evening of June 25 when the victim was lured into a room on campus and assaulted by the accused, two current students and a former associate.

