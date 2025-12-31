Left Menu

Call for Urgent Action to Protect Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Amidst Rising Attacks

Recent reports reveal an increase in attacks and harassment of Kashmiri shawl sellers in North India. The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association urges government intervention to protect these traders. There are growing concerns over national security implications, with calls for immediate and effective measures from both state and central authorities.

Updated: 31-12-2025 18:46 IST
Call for Urgent Action to Protect Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Amidst Rising Attacks
  India

Kashmiri shawl sellers in northern states are facing an alarming rise in attacks and harassment, prompting leaders and organizations from Jammu and Kashmir to demand coordinated action from the central and state governments to protect their safety and livelihood.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association reported a recent incident in Haryana's Kaithal district, with police launching an investigation and FIR following an assault on a shawl seller. A video on social media shows the seller being coerced into chanting 'Vande Mataram'.

These incidents, reportedly at least 18 in Himachal Pradesh alone, have drawn wider concern for national security and human rights, with demands for immediate intervention from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other political leaders to prevent further violence and ensure swift justice.

