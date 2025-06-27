Left Menu

Money Laundering Probe: Worldline Under Investigation

The Brussels Public Prosecutor's office has initiated an investigation into suspected money laundering activities at French payment processor Worldline's Belgian unit. The probe follows media reports alleging illegal transactions. Worldline is cooperating with authorities and has enhanced controls. Its shares saw significant fluctuations amid the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Brussels Public Prosecutor's office has announced an investigation into possible money laundering activities at the Belgian branch of French payments processor Worldline. This action comes after reports in Le Soir and De Standaard suggested the company had processed payments linked to illegal entities.

The investigation is being led by the Federal Judicial Police. In an official statement to Reuters, Worldline acknowledged the probe and assured its full cooperation with the authorities. The company emphasized its recent measures to tighten merchant risk controls and end non-compliant client relationships.

This marks the first significant inquiry following allegations from the European Investigative Collaborations network. Shares of Worldline, a major player in Europe's payments market, experienced a sharp decrease, highlighting market volatility amid these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

