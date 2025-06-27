Assam's Arrests: Unraveling the Grenade Plot

In a swift crackdown, Assam police have arrested suspects linked to grenade blasts targeting key locations, including a recent attack in Bokakhat. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the prime individual orchestrating the plot is still on the run. The authorities have managed to recover explosives.

Speaking at a press conference, Sarma detailed the plan aiming to disrupt peace in Bokakhat, Guwahati, Tezpur, and Lakhimpur, with all associated parties now in custody except for a crucial figure who remains elusive. The investigation has revealed that the intent was criminal, rather than stemming from militant groups.

Sarma, holding the Home portfolio, clarified that the incidents are isolated and unrelated to prolonged insurgency, thus negating the need for reactivating AFSPA. The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act remains unaffected, with its jurisdiction limited to specific districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)