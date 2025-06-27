Assam's Arrests: Unraveling the Grenade Plot
Several suspects have been arrested for orchestrating grenade blasts across Assam, though the key planner remains at large. Police have recovered grenades and a pistol, indicating a criminal rather than militant motive. Chief Minister Sarma confirmed ongoing operations and dismissed connections to insurgency-related laws like AFSPA.
- Country:
- India
In a swift crackdown, Assam police have arrested suspects linked to grenade blasts targeting key locations, including a recent attack in Bokakhat. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the prime individual orchestrating the plot is still on the run. The authorities have managed to recover explosives.
Speaking at a press conference, Sarma detailed the plan aiming to disrupt peace in Bokakhat, Guwahati, Tezpur, and Lakhimpur, with all associated parties now in custody except for a crucial figure who remains elusive. The investigation has revealed that the intent was criminal, rather than stemming from militant groups.
Sarma, holding the Home portfolio, clarified that the incidents are isolated and unrelated to prolonged insurgency, thus negating the need for reactivating AFSPA. The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act remains unaffected, with its jurisdiction limited to specific districts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- grenade
- blast
- arrest
- Chief Minister
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- AFSPA
- Bokakhat
- police
- crime
ALSO READ
Country also lost former chief minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, in the tragedy: President Murmu on Ahmedabad plane crash.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Reacts to Air India Crash Tragedy
Tragedy Strikes: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Dies in Air India Crash
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Compassionate Visit to Cancer Survivor
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who died in Air India plane crash, cremated with full state honours in Rajkot.