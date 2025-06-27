Tragic Flood in Swat Valley Claims Lives of Tourists

At least nine lives were tragically claimed by a sudden flood in northern Pakistan's Swat Valley, where children taking photos by a river were swept away. As relatives leapt into the water in desperate attempts to save them, they too were engulfed by the deluge.

Authorities report that the picnic alongside the Swat River, coupled with monsoon rains, contributed to the unexpected rise in water levels. Efforts are ongoing to ascertain the number of children and adults amongst the casualties, with nine bodies recovered so far. Four family members were rescued, while four others remain missing.

Rescue teams and locals, numbering over 80, are currently involved in the search for survivors, amid alerts of high flood levels from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the incident.