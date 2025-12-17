Daring Highway Rescue: Cops Thwart Illegal Cattle Smuggling Operation
Police rescued 33 cattle being illegally transported for slaughter, arresting two suspects after an encounter in Varanasi. The suspects attempted to flee, leading to gunfire exchange. One suspect, Sonu Bind, was injured and hospitalized, while the second, Mithilesh Kumar, was apprehended. A case has been registered and investigations continue.
In a dramatic encounter, police authorities successfully rescued 33 cattle being illegally transported for slaughter on Wednesday. The operation led to the arrest of two suspected cow smugglers on a highway near the Tenduai overbridge, after an intense exchange of gunfire.
After intercepting a truck based on a tip-off, police faced resistance as the suspects attempted to escape, allegedly firing at the officers. The confrontation resulted in one of the suspects, Sonu Bind, sustaining a gunshot wound and subsequently being hospitalized under police guard.
The second accused, Mithilesh Kumar, was injured during an attempted escape and was immediately detained. Among the items recovered at the scene were 33 cows, bulls, and calves, a country-made pistol, and ammunition. The police have registered a case and are continuing further investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
