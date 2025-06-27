Revamped Sugamya Bharat App Boosts Accessibility for Divyangjan and Elderly

The Government of India has taken a significant leap forward in promoting accessibility and inclusivity with the recent overhaul of the Sugamya Bharat App (SBA). Developed under the flagship Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan) by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the app has emerged as a vital digital tool to address the everyday challenges faced by persons with disabilities (PwDs) and senior citizens.

Initially launched in 2021, the Sugamya Bharat App is designed to empower citizens to report barriers in public infrastructure, transportation, and ICT (Information and Communication Technology). The app facilitates the submission of geo-tagged images, enabling government agencies to respond with swift corrective action.

Key Highlights of the 2025 App Revamp

The app’s recent transformation has been geared towards enhanced usability, proactive grievance redressal, and resource integration. Here are the standout features:

Modernized Interface: A redesigned UI/UX ensures a more intuitive and smooth user experience, making navigation and reporting easier for all users, especially those with accessibility needs.

AI-Powered Chatbot: The introduction of an AI assistant provides real-time support, helping users with navigation, form filling, and accessing resources—particularly beneficial for users unfamiliar with digital tools.

Circulars and Notifications: The app now delivers regular updates on government initiatives, schemes, and advisories related to accessibility and welfare of PwDs.

Integration with Government Schemes: Users can access a consolidated directory of central schemes and resources, such as financial aid, assistive devices, skill development programs, and more.

Expanding Reach and Impact

As of June 25, 2025, the Sugamya Bharat App has achieved:

83,791 downloads, with 82,291 from Android and 1,500 from iOS platforms.

14,358 total registered users, reflecting strong and sustained public interest in accessibility.

The platform is available on the Google Play Store (Android) and Apple App Store (iOS), ensuring wide accessibility across mobile ecosystems.

The app also serves as a critical feedback tool for authorities. It enables better planning and budget allocation for infrastructure improvement, thanks to the data-backed reports submitted by users.

Grievance Redressal: Turning Feedback Into Action

The SBA isn’t just a reporting tool—it’s a platform that drives resolution:

2,705 total complaints have been submitted since launch.

Of these, 1,897 have been successfully resolved, translating to a resolution rate of approximately 70%.

This clearly demonstrates the government’s active commitment to building a barrier-free environment across India. Furthermore, unresolved complaints continue to be monitored and escalated through proper administrative channels.

Empowering Citizens for a Barrier-Free India

The DEPwD urges citizens—especially those from disabled and senior communities—to continue using the Sugamya Bharat App to identify and report accessibility issues. With a more dynamic, feature-rich interface and stronger backend coordination with public authorities, the app aims to become a cornerstone of India’s inclusive digital transformation.

The revamped Sugamya Bharat App is a reflection of India's growing emphasis on equity, dignity, and empowerment, and it stands as a model of how technology can bridge societal gaps.

