INS Teg Docks in Seychelles to Boost Maritime Security and Bilateral Ties

As part of its strategic operational deployment to the South West Indian Ocean Region, the Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Teg arrived at Port Victoria, Seychelles, on June 26, 2025, for a four-day port call lasting until June 30. The visit underlines India’s steadfast commitment to enhancing maritime security, deepening bilateral defence cooperation, and reinforcing its role as a trusted regional maritime partner.

The deployment aligns with India’s broader strategic outlook toward the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), emphasizing security, stability, and solidarity with smaller island nations through naval diplomacy, humanitarian engagement, and cooperative surveillance operations.

High-Level Engagements and Bilateral Outreach

During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Teg is scheduled to call on senior Seychelles government and defence officials, including:

Chief of Defence Forces of Seychelles

Chief of Staff of the Seychelles People’s Defence Forces (SPDF)

High Commissioner of India to Seychelles (HCI)

These interactions will facilitate dialogue on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, expanding interoperability between forces, and reinforcing India’s strategic partnership with Seychelles, a key maritime partner in the western Indian Ocean.

A formal engagement onboard the vessel will serve as a platform for discussing collaborative maritime operations, capacity-building initiatives, and mutual concerns such as illegal fishing, piracy, and maritime domain awareness.

Defence Logistics Handover and Cultural Diplomacy

INS Teg is also carrying defence equipment and spares from India to be formally handed over to SPDF representatives during the visit. This reflects India’s continued assistance in capacity enhancement of Seychelles’ defence forces and its commitment to regional self-reliance in maritime security.

In a show of soft diplomacy, a cultural evening will be hosted onboard INS Teg, featuring performances and formal interactions with dignitaries, including:

Indian High Commissioner

SPDF leadership

Local government officials

Representatives from the Indian diaspora

Yoga and the Spirit of ‘One Earth, One Health’

As part of its outreach and in celebration of International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025, INS Teg will host a yoga session themed “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.” The event will bring together:

SPDF personnel

Members of the Indian community in Seychelles

Naval crew of INS Teg

The session aims to promote holistic wellness and cultural exchange, while aligning with global efforts to integrate physical and mental well-being into the framework of public health and military readiness.

Participation in Seychelles' 49th National Day Celebrations

A key highlight of the port call will be INS Teg’s participation in the 49th National Day celebrations of Seychelles on June 29, 2025. The Indian Navy’s contribution will include:

A marching contingent from the ship

A performance by the Indian Naval Band

A helicopter flypast by the ship’s embarked air unit

This participation underscores India’s solidarity with Seychelles on its national milestone and highlights the longstanding friendship and defence cooperation between the two nations.

Joint EEZ Surveillance and Regional Maritime Security

Following the ceremonial engagements, INS Teg will embark personnel from the Seychelles Coast Guard (SCG) and conduct joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance from June 30 to July 2, 2025. The mission will be carried out alongside an SCG vessel and will focus on:

Combating Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing

Monitoring maritime traffic

Strengthening real-time operational coordination

This exercise forms part of India’s broader strategy to secure the global maritime commons, particularly in regions vulnerable to transnational threats, and reaffirms India’s position as a net security provider in the IOR.

Continued Commitment to Regional Security and Diplomacy

The port call by INS Teg is the latest in a series of Indian naval engagements with friendly foreign navies aimed at promoting interoperability, trust, and mutual growth. It highlights India’s multi-faceted approach to foreign relations, combining defence diplomacy, strategic support, and cultural outreach to create a framework of enduring regional cooperation.

Following the conclusion of joint surveillance operations, INS Teg will disembark the SCG personnel and proceed to the next phase of her regional deployment, continuing India's dynamic engagement in the Indian Ocean region.