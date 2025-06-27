Left Menu

Palghar Introduces Advanced Measurement Collection Unit for Crime Data

The Palghar police in Maharashtra have implemented a new Measurement Collection Unit (MCU) as directed by the National Crime Records Bureau. It replaces the outdated Identification of Prisoners Act of 1920, enhancing data collection for criminal cases, including biometric data, and aims to modernize district-level policing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement for district-level policing, the Palghar police in Maharashtra have established a Measurement Collection Unit (MCU) following the National Crime Records Bureau's directive. This move represents a modernization of criminal identification methods, replacing the obsolete Identification of Prisoners Act of 1920.

Under the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act 2022, the MCU will gather extensive physical and biological data, such as fingerprints, retina scans, and identification marks from arrested individuals. This comprehensive data collection aims to strengthen forensic processes and aid in long-term identification.

The initiative ensures interconnectedness across all districts and prison administrations, enhancing the data-centric approach to criminal justice. The new system records data for 75 years, providing a robust framework to prevent evasion of justice through appearance changes, aligning with a national technological push in crime management.

