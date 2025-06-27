Left Menu

Justice Served: Maternal Uncle Convicted for Heinous Crime

A special court in Mainpuri district sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping and killing his 10-year-old niece. Prosecutor Shailendra Rajput detailed how the crime was committed, leading to the conviction under the POCSO Act, with a fine of Rs 85,000 imposed on the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mainpuri | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, a special court in Mainpuri has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of his 10-year-old niece. The verdict, delivered by Special Judge Chetna Chauhan, also included a fine of Rs 85,000.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Shailendra Rajput, the tragic incident occurred on March 9, 2020, when the girl was lured by her maternal uncle to a nearby school, where the heinous crime was committed. Her disappearance led to an overnight search by her parents.

Villagers discovered her body the following morning, prompting an investigation that culminated in the arrest of the uncle. The crime was tried under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, leading to this landmark judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

