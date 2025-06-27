Justice Served: Maternal Uncle Convicted for Heinous Crime

In a significant legal development, a special court in Mainpuri has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of his 10-year-old niece. The verdict, delivered by Special Judge Chetna Chauhan, also included a fine of Rs 85,000.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Shailendra Rajput, the tragic incident occurred on March 9, 2020, when the girl was lured by her maternal uncle to a nearby school, where the heinous crime was committed. Her disappearance led to an overnight search by her parents.

Villagers discovered her body the following morning, prompting an investigation that culminated in the arrest of the uncle. The crime was tried under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, leading to this landmark judgment.

