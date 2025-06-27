SA Identifies 59 Biodiversity Projects, Eyes $450K in Green Finance

In a bold stride toward sustainable development and climate resilience, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, unveiled a series of progressive initiatives during the Department’s 2025 Budget Vote speech in Parliament on Friday. Central to his address was the announcement that 59 bankable biodiversity projects have been identified, expected to attract at least $450,000 in green finance through South Africa’s Biodiversity Sector Investment Portal.

The portal is a cutting-edge platform developed by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) to match conservation-aligned investment opportunities with financial backers, including private investors, donors, and philanthropic organizations. The platform underscores the department’s pivot towards environmental financing as a key development strategy.

Financial Innovation Amid Fiscal Constraints

With government departments facing tightened budgets, Dr George emphasized that the DFFE has embraced financial discipline, innovation, and proactive reform to extract greater value from every public rand. A proactive spending review initiated in October 2024 has already uncovered significant cost-saving opportunities, enabling reallocation of funds to high-impact conservation and green economy projects.

“Each branch of the department is now mandated to explore new revenue streams, curb unnecessary expenses, and unlock sustainable financing mechanisms,” Dr George said.

This includes developing draft regulations to unlock the value of carbon credits, a move that could catalyze monetisation of natural assets, support climate mitigation, and spur job creation and private sector investment in the environmental sector.

Positioning DFFE as a National Leader in Environmental Finance

Dr George expressed confidence in DFFE’s evolving role as a national driver of environmental innovation and investment. He highlighted efforts to engage with international donors, development partners, and philanthropic organizations, emphasizing the need for cross-sectoral collaboration.

Key instruments supporting this vision include:

The Green Fund, managed by the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), which continues to finance cutting-edge projects in climate adaptation, renewable energy, and waste innovation.

The Biodiversity Investment Portal, which has not only showcased 59 bankable projects, but has already facilitated financial commitments totaling $450,000, with more expected as pipeline opportunities mature.

Transforming Conservation into Engines of Opportunity

Dr George spotlighted the achievements of the department’s key entities, showing how conservation efforts translate into job creation, economic inclusion, and ecosystem resilience:

SANParks: Conservation with Inclusion

Delivered over 21,000 full-time jobs in the past five years through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

Supported 3,127 SMMEs in park-linked economies.

Transferred 2,264 wild animals to emerging game farmers, promoting inclusive participation in wildlife-based industries.

iSimangaliso Wetland Park: Driving Local Economies

Finalized 62 commercial contracts under its commercialisation strategy.

From 1 September 2025, revenue from tourism concessionaires will flow directly to the Park Authority, strengthening financial autonomy and reinvestment in local development.

South African Weather Service (SAWS): Saving Lives through Early Warning

Issued nearly 1,400 severe weather alerts in the past year.

Reached over 2 million citizens via targeted community radio broadcasts and 32 public outreach events, empowering vulnerable populations with climate action knowledge.

SANBI: Scaling Up Climate Finance

South African National Biodiversity Institute is leading a $40 million Green Climate Fund project, launching this year.

Project aims to benefit over 350,000 people directly, and 1.5 million indirectly, by investing in ecosystem-based disaster risk reduction (Eco-DRR) strategies.

Green Jobs, Biodiversity, and the Future

The Minister stressed that investments in the environmental sector are not just about protecting nature, but are strategic investments in economic development, social justice, and national resilience.

“When we invest in our environmental entities, we invest in jobs, community resilience, and a sustainable future,” Dr George told Parliament.

He underscored that these initiatives represent a forward-thinking, opportunity-driven approach to natural resource management—one that aligns with South Africa’s international climate obligations, while stimulating local economies and empowering communities.