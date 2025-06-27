Tragedy Strikes as Pilgrims' Bus Plunges into Alaknanda: A Search Amid Swirling Waters

A devastating accident occurred when a bus carrying pilgrims to Badrinath fell into the Alaknanda river, leaving four fatalities confirmed as of now. Despite challenging conditions, rescue teams persist in their efforts to locate the missing.

Friday's recovery of 55-year-old Sanjay Soni's body brings the death toll to four. Meanwhile, eight individuals remain unaccounted for after the bus accident near Gholtir, between Rudraprayag and Gauchar.

As authorities, including the SDRF and NDRF, comb the turbulent waters, hopes for locating the bus and missing persons persist. The state's Chief Minister assured affected families of government support amid ongoing rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)