Delhi Extends Property Tax Rebate Amid Civic Focus

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has extended the 10% rebate on property tax payments until July 31, following resolutions passed at the Standing Committee meeting led by Chairperson Satya Sharma. The MCD is enhancing monsoon preparedness with new measures and continues to focus on civic improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:16 IST
Delhi Extends Property Tax Rebate Amid Civic Focus
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced an extension of the 10 percent rebate on property tax payments until July 31, reflecting efforts to ease financial burdens on residents. This announcement came after a series of citizen-focused resolutions passed in the first Standing Committee meeting.

Under the leadership of newly appointed Chairperson Satya Sharma, the meeting saw robust discussions on public welfare issues, particularly on monsoon preparedness. New pumps have been installed and dedicated communication channels have been optimized to address waterlogging and drainage matters effectively, according to Sharma.

Sharma emphasized that the Standing Committee has a renewed focus on transparency and proactive governance. Approximately 25 agenda items were approved, signaling a promising start for the committee's new tenure, committed to enhancing life quality for Delhi's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

