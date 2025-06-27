The Vanishing Alawite Women of Syria: Fear, Ransom, and Unanswered Questions

Abeer Suleiman's family received a chilling call on May 21, alerting them she wouldn't return home. Abducted in the Syrian town of Safita, Suleiman was threatened with being killed or trafficked unless a $15,000 ransom was paid.

Suleiman's ordeal reflects a growing crisis for Syria's Alawite women, amid reports of 33 women and girls missing this year. Following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, Alawite communities faced violent retaliation. Families recount their efforts to meet ransom demands, with varying success.

The United Nations is investigating the spike in abductions, yet families feel let down by local authorities. Despite some women returning, security concerns keep them silent. Critics argue that dismissive official narratives aggravate fears, drawing stark parallels to the persecution faced by Yazidis under Islamic State rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)