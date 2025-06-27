Left Menu

The Vanishing Alawite Women of Syria: Fear, Ransom, and Unanswered Questions

Abeer Suleiman, a woman from the Alawite sect in Syria, was kidnapped and a ransom demanded for her release. Her disappearance is part of a larger trend involving 33 women and girls who have gone missing amid Syria's sectarian violence. Families struggle with inadequate police responses as abductions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:28 IST
The Vanishing Alawite Women of Syria: Fear, Ransom, and Unanswered Questions

Abeer Suleiman's family received a chilling call on May 21, alerting them she wouldn't return home. Abducted in the Syrian town of Safita, Suleiman was threatened with being killed or trafficked unless a $15,000 ransom was paid.

Suleiman's ordeal reflects a growing crisis for Syria's Alawite women, amid reports of 33 women and girls missing this year. Following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, Alawite communities faced violent retaliation. Families recount their efforts to meet ransom demands, with varying success.

The United Nations is investigating the spike in abductions, yet families feel let down by local authorities. Despite some women returning, security concerns keep them silent. Critics argue that dismissive official narratives aggravate fears, drawing stark parallels to the persecution faced by Yazidis under Islamic State rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025