Constitutional Controversy: Debate Over 'Socialist' and 'Secular' Preamble Words

In a heated political standoff, opposition parties have strongly denounced RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's suggestion to reassess the inclusion of 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Indian Constitution's Preamble. Labeling the proposal as a 'deliberate assault' on foundational values, critics argue it undermines the core spirit of the document.

Reacting sharply, Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have accused the RSS and BJP of harboring a longstanding agenda to dismantle the Constitution. They assert that the call to review these terms revives a historic debate, challenging the vision set forth by B.R. Ambedkar.

The BJP, however, retaliated by pointing to past constitutional breaches during Congress's tenure, notably during the Emergency. As the debate intensifies, it underscores the deepening political divide over the interpretation and future of India's democratic framework.

