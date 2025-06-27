Left Menu

Constitutional Controversy: Debate Over 'Socialist' and 'Secular' Preamble Words

Several opposition parties criticized RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's proposal to review 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Constitution's Preamble, calling it an attack on its core values. The BJP responded by accusing Congress of historical constitutional violations. The debate highlights ongoing political tensions in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:28 IST
Constitutional Controversy: Debate Over 'Socialist' and 'Secular' Preamble Words
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political standoff, opposition parties have strongly denounced RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's suggestion to reassess the inclusion of 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Indian Constitution's Preamble. Labeling the proposal as a 'deliberate assault' on foundational values, critics argue it undermines the core spirit of the document.

Reacting sharply, Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have accused the RSS and BJP of harboring a longstanding agenda to dismantle the Constitution. They assert that the call to review these terms revives a historic debate, challenging the vision set forth by B.R. Ambedkar.

The BJP, however, retaliated by pointing to past constitutional breaches during Congress's tenure, notably during the Emergency. As the debate intensifies, it underscores the deepening political divide over the interpretation and future of India's democratic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025