Telangana High Court Nullifies Land Allotment to Arbitration Centre

The Telangana High Court has overturned a Government Order that allocated more than three acres of land to the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC) at Raidurg. A bench of Justices K Lakshman and K Sujana addressed the public interest litigation filed by advocate Koti Raghuntha Rao.

This arrangement, made in 2021, offered the land to IAMC without charge. Rao's petition argued that the Government's decision had resulted in considerable financial damage to the public coffers.

The court declared, "G O Ms No 126 dated 26.12.2021 is set aside," effectively nullifying the land allocation. Former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had laid the IAMC's foundation stone in March 2022, shortly after its inauguration.

