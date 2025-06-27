Left Menu

Supreme Court Limits Nationwide Injunctions, Birthright Citizenship Policy Uncertain

The Supreme Court restricted judges from issuing nationwide injunctions, impacting President Trump's birthright citizenship policies. While Trump celebrates a win, the fate of birthright citizenship restrictions remains uncertain. The decision sends the case back to lower courts, leaving birthright citizenship potentially still protected nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:38 IST
  • United States

In a closely watched decision, the Supreme Court, in a divided ruling, declared that individual judges lack the authority to issue nationwide injunctions. This ruling holds significant implications for President Donald Trump's efforts to impose restrictions on birthright citizenship.

While President Trump hailed the decision as a 'monumental victory' for his administration, the conservative majority left room for the possibility that birthright citizenship changes could remain blocked on a national scale. This would affect US-born children of undocumented immigrants. The decisions now return to lower courts, requiring judicial evaluation aligned with the high court's ruling.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor's dissent warned that the ruling allows potential constitutional bypassing, as seen in past court challenges against Trump's policies. Despite the ruling's complexity, the longstanding principle of jus soli, granting citizenship to those born on US soil, faces renewed debate.

