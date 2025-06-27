SEC's Legal Pursuit: Unpacking the Adani Group Allegations

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has intensified its efforts to deliver legal documents to billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar. The ongoing civil securities case is linked to allegations of financial misconduct associated with a 2021 bond offering by Adani Green Energy Ltd.

In a detailed status update submitted to the Eastern District of New York, the SEC highlighted its continued pursuit of compliance with the diplomatic provisions of the Hague Service Convention. Despite the geographic challenges, the SEC remains committed to enforcing US securities laws consistently.

The Adani Group has refuted the claims, reaffirming their commitment to high standards of governance and legal compliance. The situation underscores the complexities of international legal proceedings and the hurdles faced by US agencies when dealing with foreign entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)