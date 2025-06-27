SEC's Legal Pursuit: Unpacking the Adani Group Allegations
The US SEC is trying to serve legal documents to Gautam Adani and his nephew in connection with a civil securities case. The case alleges misconduct related to a bond offering by Adani Green Energy Ltd., and efforts to serve the summons are ongoing under the Hague Service Convention.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has intensified its efforts to deliver legal documents to billionaire Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar. The ongoing civil securities case is linked to allegations of financial misconduct associated with a 2021 bond offering by Adani Green Energy Ltd.
In a detailed status update submitted to the Eastern District of New York, the SEC highlighted its continued pursuit of compliance with the diplomatic provisions of the Hague Service Convention. Despite the geographic challenges, the SEC remains committed to enforcing US securities laws consistently.
The Adani Group has refuted the claims, reaffirming their commitment to high standards of governance and legal compliance. The situation underscores the complexities of international legal proceedings and the hurdles faced by US agencies when dealing with foreign entities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legal Battle Erupts Over New York's Courtroom Immigration Arrest Ban
Musk's X Corp Challenges New York Law on Hate Speech Monitoring
Elon Musk's X Corp Challenges New York's Social Media Law
Supreme Court Reassesses Religious Exemption in New York Abortion Coverage Case
Elon Musk's X Corp Sues New York Over Social Media Disclosure Law