Virtual Courtroom Conduct: Man Attends Online Hearing from Toilet
A viral video shows a man attending a Gujarat High Court hearing from a toilet. Identified as Abdul Samad, he logged in via mobile during a virtual session. The incident highlighted the adaptability of court proceedings amid the pandemic, despite unusual conduct from participants.
- Country:
- India
A video capturing a man's participation in a virtual hearing at the Gujarat High Court from a toilet seat has taken social media by storm. The unusual scene unfolded on June 20 during a session presided over by Justice Nirzar S Desai.
The man, wearing a yellow t-shirt and identified on screen as 'Samad Battery,' joined the session through a mobile device. Despite the unconventional setting, the court proceedings continued, as the hearing was part of the digital shift courts undertook in response to COVID-19.
Justice Desai, initially unaware of the man's location, later engaged with him. The man, revealed to be Abdul Samad, a complainant in an assault case, confirmed he had no objection to quashing the report against the accused, leading to the approval of their plea.
(With inputs from agencies.)