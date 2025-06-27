Virtual Courtroom Conduct: Man Attends Online Hearing from Toilet

A video capturing a man's participation in a virtual hearing at the Gujarat High Court from a toilet seat has taken social media by storm. The unusual scene unfolded on June 20 during a session presided over by Justice Nirzar S Desai.

The man, wearing a yellow t-shirt and identified on screen as 'Samad Battery,' joined the session through a mobile device. Despite the unconventional setting, the court proceedings continued, as the hearing was part of the digital shift courts undertook in response to COVID-19.

Justice Desai, initially unaware of the man's location, later engaged with him. The man, revealed to be Abdul Samad, a complainant in an assault case, confirmed he had no objection to quashing the report against the accused, leading to the approval of their plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)