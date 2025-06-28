Supreme Court Decisions: Trump Administration Policies in the Spotlight

The U.S. Supreme Court has been actively deliberating on numerous cases involving executive orders and administrative actions spearheaded by President Donald Trump since his return to power. The cases cover a wide array of issues, including birthright citizenship, immigration policies, and the military service eligibility of transgender individuals.

In a recent ruling, the court refrained from immediately enforcing Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship, instead asking lower courts to reassess their broad injunctions against the order. Additionally, the court allowed the administration to continue deportations to 'third countries' amidst ongoing legal challenges.

These cases reflect the broader agenda of the Trump administration, with significant implications for U.S. immigration and civil rights policies. The rulings could pave the way for major policy shifts, particularly in how the country handles citizenship, deportations, and military eligibility.