Supreme Court 2024-2025: Landmark Rulings Unveiled

The United States Supreme Court's 2024-2025 term was a landmark period marked by pivotal rulings on key issues such as birthright citizenship, transgender rights, job discrimination, and religious freedom.

The court addressed the Trump administration's controversial policies on birthright citizenship, while also backing Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors, a setback for activists.

Significant cases also included job discrimination rulings favoring majority-background plaintiffs, a push against 'ghost guns,' and debates on planned Parenthood funding, all showcasing the court's substantial impact on American life.

