Left Menu

Supreme Court 2024-2025: Landmark Rulings Unveiled

The U.S. Supreme Court's 2024-2025 term delivered pivotal decisions on birthright citizenship, transgender rights, workplace discrimination, religious rights, and federal regulatory powers. Notable cases involved Trump's policies, Planned Parenthood funding, and firearms regulations. The term highlighted the Court's influence on contemporary socio-political issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 00:17 IST
Supreme Court 2024-2025: Landmark Rulings Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States Supreme Court's 2024-2025 term was a landmark period marked by pivotal rulings on key issues such as birthright citizenship, transgender rights, job discrimination, and religious freedom.

The court addressed the Trump administration's controversial policies on birthright citizenship, while also backing Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors, a setback for activists.

Significant cases also included job discrimination rulings favoring majority-background plaintiffs, a push against 'ghost guns,' and debates on planned Parenthood funding, all showcasing the court's substantial impact on American life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025