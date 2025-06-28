Supreme Court 2024-2025: Landmark Rulings Unveiled
The U.S. Supreme Court's 2024-2025 term delivered pivotal decisions on birthright citizenship, transgender rights, workplace discrimination, religious rights, and federal regulatory powers. Notable cases involved Trump's policies, Planned Parenthood funding, and firearms regulations. The term highlighted the Court's influence on contemporary socio-political issues.
The United States Supreme Court's 2024-2025 term was a landmark period marked by pivotal rulings on key issues such as birthright citizenship, transgender rights, job discrimination, and religious freedom.
The court addressed the Trump administration's controversial policies on birthright citizenship, while also backing Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors, a setback for activists.
Significant cases also included job discrimination rulings favoring majority-background plaintiffs, a push against 'ghost guns,' and debates on planned Parenthood funding, all showcasing the court's substantial impact on American life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
