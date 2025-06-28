Shocking Case of Forced Conversion and Exploitation in Bhadohi
A 35-year-old Muslim woman in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, reported forced religious conversion, sexual exploitation, and extortion against Nitish Chaubey. Despite being married to Gaus Ali in the same district, she alleges that Chaubey manipulated her, exploiting her financially and emotionally from August 2024 to April 2025.
In a disturbing case that unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, a woman alleged forced religious conversion and sexual exploitation by a local resident.
The victim, a 35-year-old Muslim woman from Mumbai, filed a complaint against Nitish Chaubey at the Mahila Police Station, recounting a series of coercive events.
Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the claims, which include extortion and blackmailing, severely impacting the woman's life.
