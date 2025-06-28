Shocking Case of Forced Conversion and Exploitation in Bhadohi

In a disturbing case that unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, a woman alleged forced religious conversion and sexual exploitation by a local resident.

The victim, a 35-year-old Muslim woman from Mumbai, filed a complaint against Nitish Chaubey at the Mahila Police Station, recounting a series of coercive events.

Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the claims, which include extortion and blackmailing, severely impacting the woman's life.

(With inputs from agencies.)