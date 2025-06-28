Diddy's Defense Argues Against Criminalizing Sexual Preferences in Court Trial
In the trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, his defense argues against allegations of sex trafficking, asserting that prosecutors are mischaracterizing his sexual preferences as criminal. The defense claims that the case is centered on his personal life instead of his business dealings. The jury is set to deliberate.
On Friday, Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense lawyer urged the jury to acquit the former hip-hop mogul of sex trafficking charges, arguing that prosecutors are unfairly turning his sexual preferences into a criminal matter.
Attorney Marc Agnifilo stated during the closing arguments in a Manhattan federal court that the prosecution had constructed a "fake trial," misleadingly depicting Combs' private sexual life as evidence of a criminal conspiracy connected to his business interests.
Prosecutor Maureen Comey countered in her rebuttal by asserting that the crux of the case concerns Combs' refusal to respect boundaries, emphasizing the pattern of drug-fueled, non-consensual sex parties. Deliberations are expected to commence soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
