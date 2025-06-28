Diddy's Defense Argues Against Criminalizing Sexual Preferences in Court Trial

On Friday, Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense lawyer urged the jury to acquit the former hip-hop mogul of sex trafficking charges, arguing that prosecutors are unfairly turning his sexual preferences into a criminal matter.

Attorney Marc Agnifilo stated during the closing arguments in a Manhattan federal court that the prosecution had constructed a "fake trial," misleadingly depicting Combs' private sexual life as evidence of a criminal conspiracy connected to his business interests.

Prosecutor Maureen Comey countered in her rebuttal by asserting that the crux of the case concerns Combs' refusal to respect boundaries, emphasizing the pattern of drug-fueled, non-consensual sex parties. Deliberations are expected to commence soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)