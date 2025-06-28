Trump Administration's Legal Battle to Dismantle US Institute of Peace Intensifies

A federal appeals court panel has temporarily stayed a decision blocking the Trump administration from dismantling the US Institute of Peace. This decision marks the latest development in a legal battle that began after US District Court Judge Beryl Howell's ruling to protect the institute.

In its ruling, the appeals court expressed that the Trump administration's appeal is likely to succeed and highlighted potential ''irreparable harm'' to presidential powers if action was stalled. The court considers the nonprofit think tank's operations as falling under the executive branch's jurisdiction.

Efforts to dismantle the institute have faced significant pushback. In March, the institute and its board members filed a lawsuit to prevent their removal and DOGE's takeover. After a mass dismissal of the workforce, operations have been in disarray despite attempts at reviving them. The US Institute of Peace remains determined to continue its mandate amidst these legal challenges.

