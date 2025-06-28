Canada Bans Hikvision Over National Security Concerns

The Canadian government has moved decisively against Hikvision, a Chinese company specializing in video surveillance and telecommunications equipment. As announced by Industry Minister Melanie Joly on Friday, all operations of Hikvision in Canada must cease, stemming from pressing national security concerns.

This action is the result of a thorough multi-step review conducted by Canada's security and intelligence community. The review concluded unequivocally that the continued presence of Hikvision Canada Inc could harm the country's security infrastructure.

Hikvision has yet to offer any public comment in response to the government's recent directive. The development underscores escalating national security tensions impacting international business operations.