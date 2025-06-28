Left Menu

Truck Drivers Allegedly Nabbed in a Rs 16 Lakh Export Pilferage

Navi Mumbai Police have filed a case against five truck drivers accused of stealing goods worth Rs 16 lakh from shipments bound for export at JNPT. Allegations include disabling the truck's GPS to pilfer red chilli and rice between November 2024 and January 2025. Investigations are ongoing.

In Navi Mumbai, police have initiated legal proceedings against five truck drivers accused of stealing goods valued at Rs 16 lakh from export-bound consignments destined for JNPT, sources reported on Saturday.

The accused allegedly engaged in theft by turning off the truck's GPS systems. They are believed to have committed the crime between November 2024 and January 2025, pilfering consignments of red chilli and rice. An FIR was filed on June 23, citing several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

While investigations continue, no arrests have been made thus far, officials confirmed.

