Atal Canteens: Feeding Delhi's Needy at Nominal Prices

In a move to combat hunger and support the city's underprivileged, Delhi's Atal canteens have provided affordable meals to over 14.58 lakh residents in just two months. The initiative targets slum dwellers, migrant workers, and those in need across the capital.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood announced the operational status of 48 canteens, each serving an average of 31,000 people. The recent inauguration of 25 new canteens, officiated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lt Governor VK Saxena, aims to boost the daily outreach to over 50,000 individuals.

The Delhi government has introduced a digital token system and CCTV monitoring to ensure the scheme's efficiency and transparency. Currently, the government subsidizes each Rs 5 meal with an additional Rs 25, dedicating Rs 104 crore to the project's management and operations.

