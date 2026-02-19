Left Menu

Atal Canteens: Feeding Delhi's Needy at Nominal Prices

Atal canteens in Delhi have served over 14.58 lakh people with affordable meals in the last two months. With 48 operational canteens, the program aims to expand to 100, providing one lakh meals daily. The initiative includes digital token and CCTV monitoring for transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a move to combat hunger and support the city's underprivileged, Delhi's Atal canteens have provided affordable meals to over 14.58 lakh residents in just two months. The initiative targets slum dwellers, migrant workers, and those in need across the capital.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood announced the operational status of 48 canteens, each serving an average of 31,000 people. The recent inauguration of 25 new canteens, officiated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lt Governor VK Saxena, aims to boost the daily outreach to over 50,000 individuals.

The Delhi government has introduced a digital token system and CCTV monitoring to ensure the scheme's efficiency and transparency. Currently, the government subsidizes each Rs 5 meal with an additional Rs 25, dedicating Rs 104 crore to the project's management and operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

