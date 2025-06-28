Supreme Court's Conservative Power Plays: A Triumph for Trump's Agenda

The U.S. Supreme Court concluded its current term by delivering a significant win for Donald Trump, easing his pathway to enforce divisive policies. With six conservative justices backing the decision, the court restricted nationwide injunctions that halted Trump's executive orders, rebalancing power toward presidential authority.

This ruling undermines the traditional judicial oversight as courts can now limit relief to specific plaintiffs. Justice Amy Coney Barrett authored the opinion, following Trump's appointments during his first term. This victory adds to Trump's series of Supreme Court triumphs, such as resuming deportation policies and curtailing birthright citizenship rights.

The decision is emblematic of a conservative shift in the Court's jurisprudence, as seen in rulings supporting a Republican-backed Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care and easing claims of workplace discrimination. Critics and support range from Robert Luther III, who praised the decision enhancing executive power, to liberal justices expressing continuous dissent.