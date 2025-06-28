Left Menu

Supreme Court's Conservative Power Plays: A Triumph for Trump's Agenda

The U.S. Supreme Court, dominated by conservative justices, handed multiple victories to Donald Trump, enhancing his executive powers. These include upholding immigration policies and limiting nationwide judicial injunctions. The court's rulings reflect a rightward shift and increased executive discretion, showcasing a pivotal moment in American jurisprudence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 10:32 IST
Supreme Court's Conservative Power Plays: A Triumph for Trump's Agenda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court concluded its current term by delivering a significant win for Donald Trump, easing his pathway to enforce divisive policies. With six conservative justices backing the decision, the court restricted nationwide injunctions that halted Trump's executive orders, rebalancing power toward presidential authority.

This ruling undermines the traditional judicial oversight as courts can now limit relief to specific plaintiffs. Justice Amy Coney Barrett authored the opinion, following Trump's appointments during his first term. This victory adds to Trump's series of Supreme Court triumphs, such as resuming deportation policies and curtailing birthright citizenship rights.

The decision is emblematic of a conservative shift in the Court's jurisprudence, as seen in rulings supporting a Republican-backed Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care and easing claims of workplace discrimination. Critics and support range from Robert Luther III, who praised the decision enhancing executive power, to liberal justices expressing continuous dissent.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025