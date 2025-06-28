Chilling Axe Murder at DDN Public School: A Tale of Fatal Rivalry

A gruesome murder has unfolded at DDN Public School in Ramnagar Tola, as the bloodied body of 55-year-old manager Dhananjay Pal was discovered on the veranda where he habitually slept. Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation into what appears to be a premeditated attack, possibly driven by past animosities.

According to police reports, Pal was murdered with an axe during his sleep, with intentions to decapitate. The assailant abandoned the weapon in nearby bushes before making a hasty escape. Law enforcement officials, including Superintendent Vikrant Vir, revealed that forensic teams recovered the blood-stained axe and gathered crucial evidence from the scene.

The school premises have now been sealed as detectives pursue leads around an old rivalry, which is currently considered the primary motive. An official complaint has been lodged by Pal's wife, Murari Devi, marking a significant step in the ongoing investigation.

