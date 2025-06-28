Left Menu

Chilling Axe Murder at DDN Public School: A Tale of Fatal Rivalry

The body of Dhananjay Pal, a 55-year-old school manager, was discovered at his workplace in Ramnagar Tola with fatal axe wounds. Police suspect an old rivalry led to this premeditated murder, with evidence collected and an FIR filed by his wife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 28-06-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 11:14 IST
Chilling Axe Murder at DDN Public School: A Tale of Fatal Rivalry
  • Country:
  • India

A gruesome murder has unfolded at DDN Public School in Ramnagar Tola, as the bloodied body of 55-year-old manager Dhananjay Pal was discovered on the veranda where he habitually slept. Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation into what appears to be a premeditated attack, possibly driven by past animosities.

According to police reports, Pal was murdered with an axe during his sleep, with intentions to decapitate. The assailant abandoned the weapon in nearby bushes before making a hasty escape. Law enforcement officials, including Superintendent Vikrant Vir, revealed that forensic teams recovered the blood-stained axe and gathered crucial evidence from the scene.

The school premises have now been sealed as detectives pursue leads around an old rivalry, which is currently considered the primary motive. An official complaint has been lodged by Pal's wife, Murari Devi, marking a significant step in the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025