Left Menu

Alleged Gang Rape at Kolkata Law College Sparks Outrage

A law college student in Kolkata was allegedly gang raped after rejecting a marriage proposal from the primary accused. The assault is believed to be a retaliatory act following her refusal, as corroborated by circumstantial evidence. Police are investigating whether the crime was premeditated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 11:56 IST
Alleged Gang Rape at Kolkata Law College Sparks Outrage
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident has come to light in Kolkata, where a law college student was allegedly gang raped, sparking widespread concern and anger. The horrific ordeal reportedly unfolded after the student rejected a marriage proposal from the principal accused in the case, igniting a vengeful reaction.

Authorities are actively probing the incident to determine whether the attack was pre-planned. According to a police officer, the series of events indicates that the victim faced terrible consequences due to the prime suspect's wrath, which was intensified by her refusal to marry him. This sentiment is significantly supported by the circumstantial evidence collected so far.

In her testimony, the victim alleged that threats were made against her boyfriend and her parents if she continued to resist the advances of the accused. The medical examination affirmed her claims of gang rape, revealing injuries consistent with her account. Police have apprehended three individuals, and investigations, including analysis of call records, are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025