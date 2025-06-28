Alleged Gang Rape at Kolkata Law College Sparks Outrage

A shocking incident has come to light in Kolkata, where a law college student was allegedly gang raped, sparking widespread concern and anger. The horrific ordeal reportedly unfolded after the student rejected a marriage proposal from the principal accused in the case, igniting a vengeful reaction.

Authorities are actively probing the incident to determine whether the attack was pre-planned. According to a police officer, the series of events indicates that the victim faced terrible consequences due to the prime suspect's wrath, which was intensified by her refusal to marry him. This sentiment is significantly supported by the circumstantial evidence collected so far.

In her testimony, the victim alleged that threats were made against her boyfriend and her parents if she continued to resist the advances of the accused. The medical examination affirmed her claims of gang rape, revealing injuries consistent with her account. Police have apprehended three individuals, and investigations, including analysis of call records, are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)