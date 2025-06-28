Left Menu

Security Guard Arrested in Shocking Kolkata Law College Rape Case

A security guard at South Calcutta Law College was arrested in connection with the rape of a first-year student. The incident, involving an alumnus and two students, occurred in the guard's room. The victim alleged the guard did not intervene. Four arrests have been made so far.

Updated: 28-06-2025 12:38 IST
Security Guard Arrested in Shocking Kolkata Law College Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The police have detained a security guard from the South Calcutta Law College following allegations of a rape incident involving a first-year student. The guard was believed to have been negligent in preventing the crime, which occurred within the guard's room on the campus grounds.

This arrest marks the fourth in the investigation as authorities delve into the actions that transpired on June 25. The now-in-custody guard, caught on the college's CCTV, was conspicuously in the vicinity but allegedly failed to fulfill his duty when faced with the crime. Discrepancies in his testimony further compounded suspicions around his involvement.

The victim's complaint outlined that a former student, along with two current students, committed the rape while being allegedly abetted by the security guard's inaction. The victim had arrived at the institution for academic purposes when the ordeal unfolded, sparking widespread outrage and a demand for justice.

