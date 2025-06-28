PM Modi Pays Tribute to Acharya Shri Vidyanand Ji Maharaj at Centenary Event in Vigyan Bhawan

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi delivered a deeply reverential and spiritually resonant address at the Centenary Celebrations of Acharya Shri Vidyanand Ji Maharaj, held at Vigyan Bhawan. The event marked a monumental milestone in India's spiritual landscape, commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of the revered Jain Digambar Acharya who passed away in 2023.

Celebrating a Spiritual Luminary

The Prime Minister hailed the centenary as a “momentous occasion in India's spiritual tradition,” noting that Acharya Vidyanand Ji’s life and teachings continue to inspire millions across generations. Recalling that June 28 also marks the date in 1987 when the title of ‘Acharya’ was conferred upon the spiritual leader, PM Modi said this day symbolizes the beginning of a sacred journey that merged the tenets of Jainism with national consciousness, compassion, and self-discipline.

Describing the late Acharya as a “visionary of the era,” Modi noted his profound impact on the spiritual and cultural ethos of the country. He fondly remembered his personal association with the Acharya, reflecting on the spiritual aura he radiated and the clarity of thought he exhibited.

Release of Commemorative Coins and Stamps

To mark the centenary celebrations, commemorative coins and postage stamps were unveiled, symbolizing the lasting legacy of the revered saint. PM Modi extended a special salute to Acharya Shri Pragya Sagar Ji for his continued leadership and commitment to spiritual upliftment. During the ceremony, Shri Modi was honored with the title of Dharm Chakravarti—a spiritual accolade he humbly accepted and dedicated at the feet of Mother India, emphasizing the Indian ethos of humility and grace.

A Life of Knowledge, Service, and Renunciation

Born as Surendra Upadhyay on April 22, 1925, in Karnataka, Acharya Vidyanand Ji embraced the monastic life with unparalleled fervor and intellect. The Prime Minister extolled the Acharya’s scholarly prowess, citing his authorship of over 150 literary works and his barefoot pilgrimages spanning thousands of kilometers. Fluent in Sanskrit, Prakrit, Marathi, and Kannada, the Acharya’s contributions encompassed literature, philosophy, music, and national service.

He was lauded for reviving the Prakrit language—the scriptural medium of Jain Agamas—and for initiating the Vachanamrit movement to make Jain teachings accessible in the common vernacular. PM Modi emphasized that this spiritual simplicity, coupled with deep erudition, made the Acharya a bridge between scriptural heritage and contemporary society.

Jain Philosophy and National Ideals

Reflecting on India’s civilizational values, PM Modi said, “India is the world’s most ancient living civilization, sustained by timeless principles taught by saints and seers.” He pointed out that Acharya Vidyanand Ji exemplified these values through his selfless service, social reform, and educational initiatives.

The Acharya's legacy of restoring temples, supporting the education of underprivileged children, and propagating core Jain doctrines like Anekantvad and Triratnas was highlighted as a beacon of India’s inclusive spiritual ethos.

Centenary as a Catalyst for National Resurgence

PM Modi linked the centenary celebration to broader cultural revival and national development goals. He emphasized that India's vision during Amrit Kaal—the 25-year period leading to the centenary of independence—is guided by the wisdom of saints like Acharya Vidyanand Ji.

He recounted the October 2024 decision to confer classical language status on Prakrit and the launch of digitization initiatives to preserve Jain manuscripts. These, he said, are examples of aligning India’s modern aspirations with its ancient wisdom.

Reaffirming the Nine Resolutions of Navkar Mantra Diwas

Tying the centenary to India’s moral rejuvenation, PM Modi reiterated the Navkar Mantra Diwas’ nine resolutions aimed at environmental, cultural, and personal well-being:

Water Conservation – Treating every drop as a sacred responsibility. Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam – Honoring mothers by nurturing a tree in their name. Cleanliness – Equating inner purity with public sanitation. Vocal for Local – Supporting indigenous products. Explore India – Promoting internal tourism and cultural understanding. Natural Farming – Shunning chemicals for organic methods. Healthy Living – Embracing mindful eating and fitness. Yoga and Sports – Making them integral to daily life. Helping the Poor – Serving the underprivileged as a moral duty.

He noted that these resolutions reflect the values that Acharya Vidyanand Ji championed and remain a vital roadmap for India's transformation.

Legacy that Lives On

In conclusion, the Prime Minister expressed hope that the centenary year would not merely be a remembrance but a continuation of Acharya Vidyanand Ji Muniraj’s mission. “To internalize his teachings and walk the path of nation-building is our collective responsibility,” PM Modi asserted. He added that future efforts to rejuvenate India’s spiritual and cultural identity must be rooted in public participation and unity.

The event was graced by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with other dignitaries and saints, who paid their tributes to the revered Digambar Acharya whose life symbolized the highest ideals of renunciation, knowledge, and service.