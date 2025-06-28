Sanjay Seth Strengthens Indo-Malagasy Defence Ties in Madagascar Visit

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth concluded a significant three-day official visit to Madagascar, reaffirming India’s commitment to deepening strategic and developmental partnerships with nations in the Indian Ocean Region. The visit, held from June 25 to 27, 2025, coincided with the 65th Independence Day celebrations of Madagascar and the anniversary of the creation of the Malagasy Armed Forces.

India Participates in Madagascar’s Historic Independence Day Celebrations

As the head of the high-level Indian delegation, Shri Sanjay Seth represented India at the official events commemorating the 65th anniversary of Madagascar’s independence from colonial rule and the formation of its national armed forces. His presence underscored India’s solidarity with Madagascar and its people, as well as the mutual commitment to regional peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

At the ceremonial event, Shri Seth conveyed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the Government and people of Madagascar. He emphasized the shared values and developmental aspirations that bind both nations as partners in the Indian Ocean community.

Bilateral Talks to Boost Defence and Maritime Security Cooperation

A key highlight of the visit was the bilateral meeting between Raksha Rajya Mantri and Madagascar’s Minister of Armed Forces, Lt Gen Sahivelo Lala Monja Delphin. The discussions focused on bolstering defence cooperation with a strong emphasis on maritime security, training and capacity building, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations—areas of critical importance to both countries.

Both sides explored opportunities for enhanced collaboration under existing bilateral frameworks and regional platforms, including the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) and Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) vision. Shri Sanjay Seth reaffirmed India’s readiness to support Madagascar in building resilient and self-reliant defence capabilities, particularly in the maritime domain.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagements Cement Strategic Partnership

During the visit, Shri Sanjay Seth paid a courtesy call on the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Madagascar, Mr Christian Ntsay. The meeting was marked by warm exchanges and a reiteration of mutual respect and admiration between the two nations. On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shri Seth extended greetings for Madagascar’s national day and expressed India’s eagerness to support the island nation’s development priorities through bilateral cooperation and multilateral initiatives.

The Prime Minister of Madagascar appreciated India’s consistent support through humanitarian relief, vaccine diplomacy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and capacity-building initiatives. Both leaders affirmed the need for greater cooperation in infrastructure development, health, education, and climate resilience.

Indian Diaspora Engagement and Update on India’s Growth Story

As part of his outreach to the Indian community in Madagascar, Shri Sanjay Seth participated in a reception organized by the Embassy of India in Antananarivo. The vibrant Indian diaspora, which has been a bridge of goodwill and cultural continuity between the two countries, warmly welcomed the minister.

During the event, Raksha Rajya Mantri shared insights into India’s economic transformation, technological strides, and social progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He highlighted key initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India, Start-Up India, and India’s global leadership in climate action and space innovation. Shri Seth also urged the diaspora to remain active contributors to India’s growth story and catalysts for stronger bilateral relations.

India-Madagascar: Partners in the Indian Ocean Region

India and Madagascar, located strategically in the Indian Ocean, have historically shared cultural, economic, and people-to-people ties. In recent years, the relationship has gained significant strategic depth. India has consistently been one of the first responders to natural disasters in Madagascar, extending humanitarian assistance through operations such as Operation Vanilla and Operation Sahayata.

The visit by Raksha Rajya Mantri further reinforces the evolving defence partnership, in line with India's MAHASAGAR vision—Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. This doctrine aims to promote collective security and economic cooperation among Indian Ocean littoral nations, ensuring peace, prosperity, and stability in the region.

Forward Path: Deepening Regional Integration and Cooperation

Shri Sanjay Seth's visit has opened new avenues for sustained engagement in areas including defence technology, information sharing, joint exercises, naval cooperation, and capacity building. The two nations are also expected to explore mechanisms for institutionalizing strategic dialogues and implementing joint development projects in sectors such as agriculture, health, renewable energy, and blue economy.

The visit concluded on a high note with both nations committing to continue working closely to strengthen bilateral ties and address emerging regional challenges. The momentum generated from this visit is expected to translate into concrete outcomes that benefit both countries and the broader Indian Ocean community.