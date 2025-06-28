Left Menu

TV Actors in Alleged Abduction and Extortion Scandal

Goa Police filed an FIR against actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma for allegedly kidnapping and extorting filmmaker Shyam Sunder Dey. The incident, initially reported in Kolkata, was transferred to Goa. Dey was allegedly abducted, assaulted, and threatened, with his personal data stolen, and he paid Rs 23 lakh under duress.

In a shocking development, Goa Police have registered an FIR against well-known television actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma. The duo faces accusations of kidnapping and extortion, reportedly targeting Bengali filmmaker Shyam Sunder Dey. This high-profile case has stirred significant attention due to the involvement of the famed actor couple.

The case, which was initially reported at the Panache police station in Kolkata, has now been transferred to Calangute Police in North Goa, as the alleged incident transpired within their jurisdiction. According to the complaint lodged by Dey's wife, Malabika, the couple once shared a close relationship with Dey, even offering to fund his film projects.

Malabika alleges that her husband was abducted in Goa on May 31 by Banerjee, Verma, and associates, subjected to assault, and pressured to pay Rs 64 lakh under threat of false narcotics charges. Despite managing to pay Rs 23 lakh, the ordeal ended when police intervened following Malabika's urgent appeal on June 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

